Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday. A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 to positive word of mouth and had an impressive weekend collection of more than Rs 55 crore.

The Anees Bazmee directorial minted Rs 11.35 crore on its second Saturday, taking the film's total to Rs 109.92 crore, the makers said in a press note. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" also features Tabu. The film has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" (Rs 129 crore) and "The Kashmir Files" (Rs 252 crore).

In an interview with PTI, Tabu said she is thrilled that the horror comedy clicked with the audience. "The response has made me feel good, a hit film, of course, makes you feel nice. It means that my part of the responsibility for delivering to the producer has been fulfilled. It's extremely gratifying on a personal level,” she said.

Also Read

Tabu further added that a hit film benefits everyone. “There's an old saying in the industry that a hit benefits even a piece of furniture. So a hit project never goes to waste. People's perception changes, it also sometimes affects the choices we make," she said.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" was offered to her while she was shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" in Hyderabad and the National Award winner was intrigued by the one-line narration by Bazmee over a phone call.

"He didn't say much except, 'This is a nice role. In this, you're good as well as bad'. That was such an interesting pitch I told him I'll meet him immediately!" she recalled. A self-confessed fan of Bazmee's comedies, Tabu said working on a big-scale horror comedy like "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" was "too exciting for me to be a part of".

"Everything in the film was a first for me, so it was a new experience for me as an actor. I knew it would be extremely challenging going in and it didn't surprise me. Till I didn't go to shoot, Anees bhai made it sound so easy but it did require a lot of work," she added.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" continues Tabu's hot streak at the box office. In the recent years, the actor has been part of commercial successes like Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal Again" (2017), Sriram Raghavan's "Andhadhun" (2018) and Ajay Devgn-led "De De Pyaar De" (2019).