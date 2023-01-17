Bholaa is actor Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial venture.

Actor Tabu has once again donned the khaki as she plays a cop in her upcoming film ‘Bholaa’. The first look of Tabu was shared today by her as well as Ajay Devgn, her co-star and director of the film.

“Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan (One uniform. Hundred villains),” wrote Devgn while sharing the poster on Twitter.

The fans loved seeing Tabu in the role.

“Most underrated actress in India,” said one on Instagram

“Blockbuster,” said another on Twitter.

Tabu played Inspector General Meera Deshmukh in both ‘Drishyaam’ and its sequel ‘Drishyaam 2’, and a police officer in the recently released ‘Kuttey’.

‘Bholaa’ , which is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, will see Tabu and Ajay Devgn in their ninth film together. The two first worked together in Tabu’s debut in ‘Vijaypath’ (1994). Their other collaborations include ‘Haqeeqat’ (1995), ‘Thakshak’ (1999), ‘Drishyam’ (2015), ‘Golmaal Again’ (2017), ‘De De Pyaar De’ (2019) and ‘Drishyam 2’ (2022).

The upcoming film is also going to be Devgn’s fourth directorial venture. The actor had earlier directed ‘U, Me Aur Hum’ (2008), ‘Shivaay’ (2016), and ‘Runway 34’ which was released last year.

‘Bholaa’ is being produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures and will feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and have special appearances by Amala Paul and Abishek Bachchan.

The original Tamil movie Kaithi was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the movie, an ex-convict is heading home to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison. However, the situation becomes much more complicated when he gets involved in a tussle between the local drug mafia and the police.

'Bholaa' releases in theatres in 3D on March 30.