Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour — check dates

Pop sensation Beyonce announced her upcoming Renaissance World Tour 2023, in support of her chart-topping and critically acclaimed album "Renaissance." The tour, which will take place across Europe and North America, is highly anticipated by fans eager to see the award-winning artist perform live.

The tour will begin on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden and will culminate on September 27 in New Orleans, Los Angeles, US. With 41 stops in total, including two shows in London and one in the New York City area, fans are in for an exciting and memorable experience.

As if the world tour wasn't enough to get fans excited, Beyonce is also nominated for nine categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards. If she wins four awards, she will break the record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. The awards ceremony is set to take place on February 5.

"Renaissance," Beyonce's latest album, was released in July 2022 and has received widespread critical acclaim, making it a strong contender for album of the year at the Grammy Awards. The album is a nod to Black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, showcasing Beyonce's versatility and creativity as an artist.

However, Beyonce faced some online criticism last month after performing at the lavish opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, where same-sex relationships are criminalised. Despite this, she remains a global icon and her world tour is set to be an unforgettable experience for all those who attend.

