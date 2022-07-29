Beyonce's first album in 6 years is already topping the charts on day 1

Beyonce’s much-awaited seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’ has been released. After a tumultuous couple of days leading up to the album's release due to the songs leaking 48 hours prior to the official drop, the album has already peaked at rank 22 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and hit number one in over 60 countries.

Renaissance is topping the iTunes chart in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy and other countries. The 16-track LP has a run time of just over an hour.

The last album by the artiste, who was recently dubbed the "greatest living entertainer" by Rolling Stone was the visual novel "Lemonade" which was released six years ago and explored themes of infidelity, faith and rebuilding a relationship. While she has released other tracks like the Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z and Spirit from the Lion King companion, however, Renaissance is the first full-length album.

The first single from the album "Break My Soul" was released on June 20, peaking at number 7 on the Hot 100 Billboard. The single made Beyonce the first woman solo artiste with at least 20 top 10 records, reported Billboard.

Renaissance is part of a three-part art that Beyonce recorded over the past three years. She posted a message to her fans on her website ahead of the release.“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” Knowles wrote.“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

The artiste had another message for fans after the full album had leaked just days ahead of its official release. She thanked her fans for waiting till the album officially dropped and for calling out those who were streaming the album early in a now-viral Instagram post. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me,” she wrote.

Apart from ‘Break My Soul’, the album contains 'I’m That Girl', 'Cozy', 'Alien Superstar', 'Cuff It', 'Energy', 'Church Girl', 'Plastic Off the Sofa', 'Virgo’s Groove', 'Move', 'Heated', 'Thique', 'All Up in Your Mind', 'America Has a Problem', 'Pure/Honey' and 'Summer Renaissance’.