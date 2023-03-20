Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023: Date, time and all you need to know

Apart from the entries that are competing for this year's prizes, a few Hindi and Kannada classics will also be screened at the festival. Some of the movies being screened include Oscar nominees and winners like The Whale, Triangle Of Sadness and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Bengaluru will be playing host to the 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) from March 23. The seven-day event will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with state Revenue Minister R Ashoka and veteran Bollywood celebrity Rekha.

According to the organisers, the festival will see a screening of more than 300 films from across 50 countries. Apart from the entries that are competing for this year's prizes, a few Hindi and Kannada classics will also be screened at the festival.

Date and time

BIFFES will open on March 23 and will run for seven days and coming to a close on March 30. The festival is being held at the city’s Orion Mall, where movies will be shown on 11 screens. Apart from Orion Mall, screenings will also be held at the Kannada Kalavidara Sangha and Suchitra Film Society.

Cash Prize

Held at a cost of Rs 4.4 crore, cash prizes across multiple categories will be awarded to various movies. There will be various competitive categories like Asian, World, Indian, and Kannada cinema with a total of 12 different sections. Prize winners will be awarded at least Rs 5 lakh each.

“As in previous editions, competitive sections for Asian, Indian, and Kannada cinemas will be held, with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The film festival will also host academic interactions and discourse on various aspects of filmmaking,” the organisers stated in a press release.

Some of the movies being screened include Oscar nominees and winners like The Whale, Triangle Of Sadness and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Workshops and Masterclasses

Apart from screening the movies, the film festival will also host academic interactions on various aspects of filmmaking. Film appreciation sessions, seminars, workshops and master classes will also be held.