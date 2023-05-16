Ben Affleck’s 'Air' and the intimate charm of slice-of-life films

Directed by Ben Affleck, Air stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis in key roles. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

My favourite scene in Air is the one in which, unable to cut through a young Michael Jordan’s agent, Sonny Vaccaro, Nike’s basketball talent scout (played by Matt Damon) visits the rookie’s parents at their North Carolina home in a desperate, last-ditch attempt to win him over.

It’s a dazzling, beautifully anchored scene, courtesy terrific performances by Damon and Viola Davis, who plays Michael’s solid, steadfast mother Deloris Jordan. At its core, the scene is a masterclass in marketing. But like the best pitches, writer Alex Convery cushions it with just the right amount of humanity, relatability, and credence, commanding your time and attention.

In 1984, Nike wasn’t the cool sportswear global giant that it is today. Its basketball sneaker market share was minuscule compared to industry leaders Converse and Adidas. With revenues plummeting, Nike was restless to make a leap. And it needed Michael Jordan for it. However, Michael was an Adidas guy, absolutely uninterested in Nike—they neither had the money nor the mojo to afford him. So Sonny decides to sidestep the agent route and meet Michael’s mother directly unannounced, putting at stake both his reputation and career.

What follows leads to a series of events that forever changes the fortunes of Nike and Jordan, and the face of sportswear marketing and athlete superstardom. It also gives Nike its most popular shoe yet—the Air Jordan. Air is essentially the story of how a mega shoe corporation cracked its most landmark deal against insurmountable odds, incidentally disrupting the market and dismantling the status quo of the business of sports. It could have been as drab and dreary as Sonny’s clothes, but director Ben Affleck chooses to imbue the film with its main man’s indefatigable spirit instead.

He stitches the story together as a series of conversations that Sonny has with various stakeholders in his quest for Michael Jordan. Affleck’s decision to frame these talks as one-on-ones gives them a rare intimacy and a pressing urgency, allowing the personal to find room and flourish even within the dull office space. The film shines and soars in these moments, whether it is Sonny trying to convince Nike founder Philip H Knight (an irreverent Affleck) for a bigger budget, or his marketeer colleague Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) revealing to him his fraught equation with his young daughter, or them working out a custom shoe especially for Jordan with their in-house designer Pete (Matthew Maher), or Sonny’s rousing, winning speech to Jordan in the boardroom. It is the quiet warmth of these conversations that free Air from the rigid confines of sports dramas or corporate gimmicks parading as films. It is why, despite being centred on corporate capitalism, Air feels more like a slice-of-life film instead. It jumps genres without having to. It feels more like Erin Brockovich (2000) than Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), more Causeway (2022) than Chak De! India (2007).

The Prime Video movie is a fresh reminder that films on facts and businesses can be fun too, just put people front and center no matter the world. A huge part of Air’s charm is the easy affability between its central characters. Though the film doesn’t mention it ever, you know that Sonny and Phil have been friends a long time by the way they quarrel, take liberties, and don’t cut the other any slack, or the way they just look at each other; Damon and Affleck’s chemistry is crackling. So are Damon’s scenes with Bateman and Davis. One of Air’s best lines is, “A shoe is just a shoe until someone steps into it.” The same holds true for films.