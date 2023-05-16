Ben Affleck’s 'Air' and the intimate charm of slice-of-life films

Directed by Ben Affleck, Air stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis in key roles. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

My favourite scene in Air is the one in which, unable to cut through a young Michael Jordan’s agent, Sonny Vaccaro, Nike’s basketball talent scout (played by Matt Damon) visits the rookie’s parents at their North Carolina home in a desperate, last-ditch attempt to win him over.

It’s a dazzling, beautifully anchored scene, courtesy terrific performances by Damon and Viola Davis, who plays Michael’s solid, steadfast mother Deloris Jordan. At its core, the scene is a masterclass in marketing. But like the best pitches, writer Alex Convery cushions it with just the right amount of humanity, relatability, and credence, commanding your time and attention.

In 1984, Nike wasn’t the cool sportswear global giant that it is today. Its basketball sneaker market share was minuscule compared to industry leaders Converse and Adidas. With revenues plummeting, Nike was restless to make a leap. And it needed Michael Jordan for it. However, Michael was an Adidas guy, absolutely uninterested in Nike—they neither had the money nor the mojo to afford him. So Sonny decides to sidestep the agent route and meet Michael’s mother directly unannounced, putting at stake both his reputation and career.