AI resurrects John Lennon's voice in new Beatles song

By Anand Singha  Jun 13, 2023 8:18:21 PM IST (Published)

Although the exact identity of the upcoming release remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, the BBC speculates that it could be a piece from Lennon's 1978 collection titled "Now And Then."


AI technology has once again pushed the boundaries of creativity, this time in the realm of music. In a groundbreaking announcement, Paul McCartney revealed that a new Beatles song is set to be released this year, more than 50 years after the iconic band's break and four decades following the tragic passing of John Lennon.
What makes this revelation all the more extraordinary is that the song was completed with the help of artificial intelligence.
During a recent interview with BBC radio, McCartney shared the fascinating details of this musical endeavor. The inspiration for finishing the song came after McCartney and others involved in the project watched the 2021 Beatles documentary, Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson.
