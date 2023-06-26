Bear Grylls shares picture in Lungi, asks viewers to guess his next guest- a British icon

In his latest post on Twitter, Bear Grylls shared his picture wearing an outfit like a Lungi, to which fans can’t stop commenting.

Bear Grylls, who is well known for hosting adventurous shows, recently shared a picture on Twitter. It is a picture of him wearing an outfit, what seems like a lungi. Twitter users have been guessing that the next guest could be from India.

The tweet has already reached 124.8K views in a couple of hours. The tweet says, “Snapshot from an epic RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure... coming soon! Guess who I was taking on DisneyPlus NatGeoTV? Long hair, British, and a true icon”.

A Twitter user pointed out in a comment, “That looks like a Lungi!”, while another added, “Indian traditional wearing a lungi.”

Many users shared Lungi dance memes while one commented, “With lungi dance style.”

“What’s about the lower dress?” read another comment while spotting the Lungi worn by Bear.

Fans were seen guessing in the comment section, who will be the next guest of the Man vs Wild host. However, it remained unclear who would be the next guest to join Grylls in his adventure-based show.

Previously, Bear Grylls has had several Indian personalities in his show, including actors Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh. In 2019, the show boarded the journey to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Grylls is all prepared with his new series, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”. The show will feature eight prominent personalities. Reportedly, the show will premiere on the National Geographic channel at 6 PM on Sunday, August 20.