CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsBear Grylls shares picture in Lungi, asks viewers to guess his next guest a British icon

Bear Grylls shares picture in Lungi, asks viewers to guess his next guest- a British icon

Bear Grylls shares picture in Lungi, asks viewers to guess his next guest- a British icon
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 11:19:12 AM IST (Published)

In his latest post on Twitter, Bear Grylls shared his picture wearing an outfit like a Lungi, to which fans can’t stop commenting.

Bear Grylls, who is well known for hosting adventurous shows, recently shared a picture on Twitter. It is a picture of him wearing an outfit, what seems like a lungi. Twitter users have been guessing that the next guest could be from India.

The tweet has already reached 124.8K views in a couple of hours. The tweet says, “Snapshot from an epic RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure... coming soon! Guess who I was taking on DisneyPlus NatGeoTV? Long hair, British, and a true icon”.
A Twitter user pointed out in a comment, “That looks like a Lungi!”, while another added, “Indian traditional wearing a lungi.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X