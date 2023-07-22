Bawaal to Special Ops Lioness: OTT releases you can watch this weekend

From heartwarming romances to action-packed adventures, this week's movie releases have something to enthral every viewer.

As the week comes to an end, it's time to unwind and relax. With the plethora of options available on OTT platforms, there's no shortage of captivating stories and thrilling performances to enjoy. From heartwarming romances to action-packed adventures, this week's movie releases have something to enthral every viewer. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an unforgettable experience.

Bawaal (Amazon Prime Video)

(Image: IMDb)

Bawaal is a romantic drama featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The main plot of the movie centres on the life of a troubled married couple living in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dikshit, a history teacher, who wants to improve his social status and image. To achieve this, he marries Nisha, the most beautiful girl in town, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. But Ajay's intentions for marriage are not based on love, he wants to climb up the local social ladder. However, things don't go as planned! The film helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Trial Period ( Jio Cinema)

(Image: JioCinema)

Trial Period is a romantic drama featuring Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul as the lead pair. Directed by Aleya Sen, the story revolves around a mother-son duo, Ana and Romi. Genelia plays the role of Ana while child artist Zidane Braz plays the role of Romi.

Ana is a dedicated single mom taking care of her six-year-old son, Romi. Ana is struggling with a busy daily schedule pertaining to her work and Romi's upbringing. One day, Romi is given an assignment to talk about his absent father at school, which piqued his curiosity. To fulfill the task, he comes up with the unique idea of hiring a father for a 30-day trial period! Ana agrees to fulfill Romi's strange request but sets her own terms and conditions for this unusual arrangement.

Special Ops Lioness (Jio Cinema, Releasing on July 23)

(Image: Facebook)

Special Ops: Lioness is an intense spy thriller series co-created and co-written by Taylor Sheridan and Jill Wagner. The series takes inspiration from a real-life incident of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The story follows the members of CIA's Lioness Engagement Team, who are on a mission to take down a dangerous terrorist organisation.

Justified: City Primeval (Disney Plus Hotstar)

(Image: Rotten Tomatoes)

Justified: City Primeval is a thrilling crime drama series based on Elmore Leonard's book City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Timothy Olyphant stars as Raylan Givens, who now lives in Miami after leaving his Kentucky hometown. As a part-time father to his teenage daughter and a US Marshal, he works hard to balance his personal and professional life. Unexpectedly, he finds himself in Detroit, where he encounters a dangerous sociopath named Clement Mansell, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. Raylan not only has to face Wildman but also his formidable defence attorney, Carolyn Wilder.

The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

(Image: IMDb)

The Deepest Breath is an exciting adventure documentary movie about free diving, directed by Laura McGann. The film follows the journey of Alessia Zecchini, a famous Italian free diver, and Stephen Keenan, a renowned safety diver who founded the Dahab Freedivers. Together, they embark on a daring mission to dive into the treacherous Arch in the Blue Hole, a sinkhole with a depth of over 100 metres. This dive spot, known as Arch, is considered the world's deepest, darkest, and most dangerous, often called the diver's cemetery.

Maurh (ZEE5)

(Image: IMBd)