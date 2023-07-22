Oppenheimer beats Barbie at Indian box office, Christopher Nolan’s film earns Rs 13.5 crore on day 1

Oppenheimer has minted Rs 13.5 crore in India on its first day. By contrast, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's film Barbie collected Rs 5 crore.

It was a clash of the titans at the box office this Friday with both Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ releasing in theatres. There was significant buzz around both the Hollywood movies ahead of the release.

Barbie and Oppenheimer have received a lot of accolades by audiences and critics. But, if we compare the box-office numbers, Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama seems to have won the initial round, at least in India. Oppenheimer minted nearly Rs 13.5 crore in all languages on Day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.com. By contrast, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ grossed Rs 5 crore.

Oppenheimer’s first day collections indicate that it has left behind films like ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1’ and ‘Fast X’. As per Pinkvilla, the Cillian Murphy starrer has registered the biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India this year.

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, which featured Tom Cruise in the lead, had earned Rs 12.5 crore in India on its opening day. Fast X, starring Vin Diesel and Jason Mamoa, minted Rs 13 crore at the box office.

For the first day, Barbie had sold 16,000 tickets in advance booking across the multiplex chains of Cinepolis, PVR and INOX. On the other hand, Oppenheimer had sold almost 1.30 lakh tickets across the same chains.

Oppenheimer stars Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles. Based on the book titled ‘American Prometheus’ by Martin J Sherwin and Kai Bird, the movie revolves around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb.

He headed the Manhattan Project during World War II to create the weapon. The first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in Japan on August 6, 1945. Another atomic bomb was dropped over the Japanese city of Nagasaki three days later. The explosions killed about 1,10,000 people instantly and thousands over the coming years.