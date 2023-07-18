Barbie vs Oppenheimer: 'Barbenheimer' meme frenzy unites fans across generations and genres

The two movies, set to release on July 21, are poles apart. They have vastly different styles — with the peppy Barbie eyeing younger girls, and Christopher Nolan-directed atomic themed Oppenheimer surely meant for a 'mature' audience. But oddly enough, fans wanna catch both films and on the same day, which has led to the birth of the 'Barbenheimer' narrative.

The world of cinema is all set to see one of the most anticipated clashes of all time. On one side is Greta Gerwig's Barbie based on Mattel's classic go-getter toy doll and the other side is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is about the invention of the atomic bomb, and the existential terror that has haunted the world ever since.

The two movies, set to release on July 21, are poles apart. They have vastly different styles — with Barbie, the peppy movie, eyeing younger girls, and the gravitas of Oppenheimer seemingly meant for a more mature audience.

Fans have a different take though, which has led to the birth of 'Barbenheimer' narrative.

Social media is awash with memes of Barbenheimer — which is a new term coined by fans who are going to watch both Barbie and Oppenheimer back to back on the same day.

pic.twitter.com/pjnQTZ8Puo — Shadow Knight (@shadowknightdk) July 15, 2023 According to Variety, AMC Entertainment, the world's largest movie chain, has already sold over 20,000 double-feature tickets to its AMC Stubs members. Elizabeth Frank, Executive VP of Worldwide Programming at AMC Theatres, said since Friday, there has been a 33 percent increase in the number of moviegoers who have created their own double-feature experience by purchasing tickets to see two movies on the same day.

Additionally, as of last week, in the UK, 19 percent of people who booked tickets to watch Oppenheimer at one of Vue's 850-plus screens also opted for tickets to Barbie.

Barbenheimer over the gender and generation divide

"If you look at Barbie in general dolls are something that are associated with women and young girls. It's part of the stereotypical nature that is there in society. While Nolan's movies are known for being for the older mature audience. So now fans coming together for both movies is just amazing. It's a way of different generations coming together," said 23-year-old Neeraj Saxena, a film studies student at FTII, Pune.

One more thing that adds to this is the narrative that the Barbie movie promises to offer. The award-winning Gerwig, who is known for nuanced films like Little Women and Lady Bird, is putting a refreshed feminist lens on Mattle's hyper feminine doll.

Margot Robbie playing Barbie is seen as someone trying to find her identity while Ryan Gosling as Ken is breaking the toxic masculinity notion. This is something that is making even the millennials specifically men interested in a movie about the Mattel's doll which is for promoting hyper-femininity and gender stereotypes.

"The fact that Barbie does not look like your typical animated series on the doll but offers a fresh, modern and feminist perspective with the whole glitz and cute nature that the doll is known for is making many cinephiles take the movie seriously and not look at it as something 'girly' as the doll is seen like," said 29-year-old Manu Srivastava, a Hyderabad-based software engineer who is also an avid Nolan fan.

Divided by genre, united by memes

One thing is for sure, what started uniting Barbie and Oppenheimer are the memes. "Five of my guy friends have booked the tickets for both Barbie and Oppenheimer. We are fans of the latter but are hyped to watch Barbie because of Barbiheimer," said 25-year-old, graphic designer, Debjit Verma.

The hype is such that the directors have pitched in with some pre-release bytes — Nolan called this obsession terrific and Gerwig called the experience double the love, as per The Hollywood Reporter. For now, Barbenheimer's hype looks like the spark to rekindle the passion in every cinema lover's heart, reminding us all of the irresistible allure of going to the movies.