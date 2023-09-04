‘Barbie’ sits pretty atop global box office — at $1.38 billion, it's the biggest hit of 2023

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has soared to the top of the 2023 box office charts, outshining even the Super Mario Bros Movie in terms of total earnings. This cinematic triumph of the iconic doll, portrayed by the talented Margot Robbie, has raked in a staggering $1.38 billion globally, surpassing the Super Mario Bros Movie's $1.36-billion haul.

Barbie's journey from her whimsical pink fantasy world to the real one, brought to life under Greta Gerwig’s able aegis, has captivated audiences worldwide. Not only did Barbie's ascent to box office supremacy defy industry expectations, but it also played a pivotal role in rejuvenating the struggling US summer box office, pushing it beyond the $4-billion mark for the first time since the pandemic's onset.

This unexpected achievement was driven in part by the simultaneous release of two blockbuster films on a fateful July day dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ (Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer). These dynamic releases combined forces to propel total box office revenues past the previous year's $3.4-billion mark.

The initial forecasts in the industry had placed the Super Mario Bros Movie as the frontrunner for the title of the year's biggest film. However, Barbie's overwhelming success has decisively disproved these predictions, solidifying her status as the reigning cinematic sensation of 2023.

As the year unfolds, the box office standings for 2023 currently look like this.

1. Barbie: $1.38 billion

2. The Super Mario Bros Movie: $1.36 billion

3. Oppenheimer: $853 million

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: $846 million

5. Fast X: $705 million

Additionally, the release of The Equalizer 3, starring Denzel Washington, marked another summer hit, amassing an impressive $34.5-million in its first three days at North American box offices.

Nonetheless, amidst this cinematic fervour, there are lingering concerns within Hollywood about a potential drop in box office performance for the remainder of the year.

Several highly anticipated films, including Dune: Part II, Kraven the Hunter, and the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, have postponed their release dates to 2024 due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, which has hindered actors from promoting studio productions. The industry anxiously awaits the outcome of these strategic manoeuvres in the months ahead.