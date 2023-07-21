The marvel of the movie lies in Greta Gerwig's and Noah Baumbach's writing for the movie Barbie. For the kids it's colourful, it's cute, it's dreamy and it's all about the Barbie legacy. But for the young adults (who Gerwig knows are her audience) it's a satire questioning the problems with Barbie and the society as a whole. The Barbie movie which was released on July 21 globally is pink, and dreamy and could easily have been a two-hour marketing campaign for Mattel. But Gerwig who is known for making nuanced feminist films like Little Women and Lady Bird, has very cleverly made the PG-13 film she wanted as a kid, kept the brand happy with all the merch right on the audience faces and even sneaked many messages inside Barbie’s hollow hourglass figure for the audience that understand the issues with Barbie.

The Barbie movie, brought to life by renowned director Greta Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach, featuring Margot Robbie as both lead actress and producer, hit theaters worldwide on July 21. And while it may not evoke the same heartwarming nostalgia as Toy Story or the satirical revolution of Little Women, Gerwig's latest film cleverly navigates the iconic doll's brand image while addressing gender stereotypes.

We all remember playing with Mattel's classic go-getter toy doll as little girls, but as we grew older, we became more aware of the reinforcing gender stereotypes associated with Barbie. Mattel has attempted to address these concerns by introducing Barbie dolls of various sizes, colours, and ethnicities.

Now, in collaboration with Warner Bros and Mattel , Greta Gerwig's Barbie offers a real-life portrayal of the beloved doll. Some may have expected a two-hour marketing campaign for Mattel, given the film's pink and dreamy aesthetics, but Gerwig's nuanced approach, evident in her feminist films like Little Women and Lady Bird, shines through in this PG-13 movie.

Gerwig manages to satisfy the brand's desire for merchandise and entertainment while skillfully integrating thought-provoking messages within Barbie's hollow hourglass figure for those in the audience who recognise the underlying issues with the iconic doll.

The plot revolves around Margot Robbie's character, a stereotypical Barbie, who unexpectedly experiences malfunctions due to a design flaw from her creator, Mattel, in the real world. Barbie and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, embark on an adventure to address the problem at its source, crossing over into the real world. Throughout their journey, both characters encounter eye-opening revelations.

Barbie faces the challenges and dangers that women experience in society, gaining a deeper understanding of the complexities and struggles they encounter daily. On the other hand, Ken receives an enlightening crash course on patriarchy and the inherent privileges he possesses.

As the story unfolds, both characters grow and develop, gaining profound insights into the issues affecting them and the world around them. Gerwig's Barbie not only appeals to its audience but also delivers a thoughtful and meaningful message about societal dynamics and gender roles.

A satire packaged as a 'kids' movie'

Gerwig and Baumbach's brilliant writing for the movie "Barbie" offers a fascinating marvel. The film presents a colourful, cute, and dreamy world, catering to children and celebrating the iconic Barbie legacy. However, for the perceptive young adult audience, Gerwig ingeniously weaves in satirical elements that question the societal issues surrounding Barbie.

Within Barbie Land, the realm of plastic women Barbies, various shapes, body types, and colours are represented, while the Kens lack individual identity, merely adoring Barbie. It's an alternate reality that Mattel has long presented as the ultimate dreamland, seemingly perfect on the surface. Yet, the movie cleverly exposes underlying satirical dialogues and comments, like the narrator Helen Mirren's tongue-in-cheek remark about Barbie solving all feminism and equal rights problems.

As the story unfolds, Barbie faces an existential-identity crisis, with scenes like her questioning mortality during a dance, followed by physical changes that challenge her near-perfect physique. The script astutely highlights the persistent gender imbalance not only in Barbie's world but also in the real world, including within Mattel's corporate headquarters. Gloria, portrayed by America Ferrara, represents the struggles of hardworking mothers in entry-level positions, while the boardroom remains dominated by suited men.

Meanwhile, Ken's journey in California involves learning about Patriarchy, which he brings back to Barbieland. The damaged Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon, serves as a powerful symbol, representing women who experience abuse and are marginalized or deemed weird due to not fitting stereotypical perfection, even in a matriarchal society.

While Barbie emerges as a feminist fable, it's not without its flaws. Some monologues seem excessive, possibly aiming to appear 'woke' and distinct from Gerwig's perspective, considering the movie's association with Mattel. As a result, the film may feel a bit flat at certain points. Nevertheless, Barbie successfully combines a kid's movie charm with the intellectual nuances of a liberal arts or gender studies discourse.