Pink satire Barbie is struggling to reach the Rs 20-crore mark at the Indian box office after three days of its release. But it has earned $182 million at the international box office versus Oppenheimer's $174.2 million.

Greta Gerwig's pink fantasy comedy/satire movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is being the bombshell that it is on the global box-office.

During the weekend, Barbie earned $182 million at the international box office. This performance propelled its total worldwide earnings to $337 million.

Although when it comes to India, the film about Mattel's classic go-getter toy doll hasn't been able to spread its charm.

As per initial reports by various film publications, Barbie is struggling to reach the Rs 20-crore mark at the Indian box office after three days of its release, while Oppenheimer has raked in thrice the amount.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-starrer film achieved a collection of approximately Rs 18.50 crore during its first weekend. On Sunday (July 23), the film had a notable overall occupancy of 56.83 percent for its English shows.

Warner Bros Pictures reported that Barbie set a remarkable record as the biggest opening film of 2023, grossing $155 million at the US and Canadian theatres. In contrast, Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer released on the same day (July 21) garnered $80.5 million from North America and $93.7 million from other international markets. As of Sunday, Oppenheimer accumulated a total of $174.2 million worldwide at the box office.

Barbie revolves around Margot Robbie's character, a stereotypical Barbie, who unexpectedly experiences malfunctions due to a design flaw from her creator, Mattel, in the real world. Barbie and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, embark on an adventure to address the problem at its source, crossing over into the real world. Throughout their journey, both characters encounter eye-opening revelations.