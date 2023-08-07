Led and produced by Robbie, the film has maintained its grip on the top spot for three consecutive weeks, and its journey is far from over. It achieved the $400 million milestone in the US and the $500 million milestone internationally at a pace that outpaced even the Harry Potter series from Warner Bros.

It has indeed become a Barbie world now. Greta Gerwig's hit Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, has broken the one billion US dollar mark since its debut more than two weeks ago. This accomplishment not only places the film in a league of its own but also sees director Greta Gerwig breaking a record previously held by Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman.

On Sunday, Warner Bros Pictures announced that the movie had generated $459 million from North American theatres and an additional $572.1 million internationally over the weekend. These figures culminated in a total of $1.0315 billion (equivalent to A$1.56 billion or £800 million). These figures were confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore, as reported by Guardian.

Acknowledging the unexpected success, Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee the studio's domestic and international distribution, issued a joint statement saying, "As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water."

Led and produced by Robbie, the film has maintained its grip on the top spot for three consecutive weeks, and its journey is far from over. It achieved the $400 million milestone in the US and the $500 million milestone internationally at a pace that outpaced even the Harry Potter series from Warner Bros.

Under the direction of Oscar-nominated writer and director Gerwig, with performances by Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the film is a tale transporting the iconic toy doll into the real world.

Barbie's ticket sales now stand as the second-highest this year, trailing only The Super Mario Bros, which collected $1.357 billion at the box office.

Throughout contemporary box office records, a total of 53 films have crossed beyond the $1 billion threshold (without adjusting for inflation). Barbie has now ascended to the distinction of being the highest-earning film directed by a woman, surpassing Wonder Woman's worldwide sum of $821.8 million. While a handful of films co-directed by women maintain higher positions, including Frozen ($1.3 billion) and Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion), both co-directed by Jennifer Lee, as well as Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), co-directed by Anna Boden.

Barbie still struggling in India

The clash between Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' took place on July 21, and since then, the latter has maintained a significant lead in India, with collections surpassing those of the former by more than double.

Based on trade estimates from media websites, on day 16 following its theatrical release, 'Barbie' continued to lag behind 'Oppenheimer' in earnings at the Indian box office. On Friday, August 5, 'Barbie' managed to garner approximately Rs 1.50 crore, showing a consistent decline in its collection over a period. The cumulative earnings for 'Barbie' now stand at Rs 40.67 crore in India.

In contrast, the Cillian Murphy-starrer, 'Oppenheimer,' witnessed an uptick in collections on Saturday, accumulating Rs 4.50 crore on Day 16. Despite this dip, the total box office revenue for 'Oppenheimer' has reached Rs 109.75 crore.