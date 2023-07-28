Barbenheimer Report Card: How Barbie and Oppenheimer fared in their first week

As Barbenheimer completes a week at the theatres, here’s a look at how the films have performed at the box office and also on social media, which too saw witnessed a frenzy due to the buzz generated by these two films.

It has been a week since a doll clashed with the father of the atomic bomb at the box office, giving cinema one of its best weeks in years and cinephiles a chance to enjoy the best of both worlds. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were released last Friday after much hype and excitement across all platforms.

Barbenheimer on social media

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer took social media by storm in the run-up to their respective releases. Oppenheimer marked the return of celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan after the immensely forgettable (or hardly understandable) Tenet, while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie caught the interest of the internet with its storyline and star cast comprising Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, a pairing Hollywood had never seen before. This also led to the birth of the Barbenheimer narrative, where fans from either side of the spectrum took to social media to share their take, memes and more. This continued after the release of the films with cinemagoers sharing photos of watching either, or both, of the films on the same day. As I had earlier said, it was one of the best weeks for cinema.

Data compiled by Sprinklr Insights, a customer intelligence platform, sheds light on how this excitement peaked in India over the release weekend, making it one of the most talked-about cinematic events of the year online.

“Barbie saw a steady increase in online mentions in recent weeks leading up to its release, especially starting July 1, owing largely to the tremendous hype generated by its quirky marketing campaigns and vivid visual trailers. On the other hand, Oppenheimer also continued to be widely discussed,” Sprinklr Insights said in a note.

Since July 1, Barbie received around 2,73,373 mentions in India as of 4 pm on Friday, July 28, while Oppenheimer clocked 2,55,214 mentions across the internet, social media sites, news outlets, et al.

In terms of cities, financial capital Mumbai led the pack with over 17,300 online & social media mentions for Barbie and 16,100 mentions for Oppenheimer. This was followed closely by the national capital Delhi (14,000 for Barbie and 14,700 for Oppenheimer) and Bengaluru (9,000 and 14,100, respectively).

Overall mentions - Barbie vs Oppenheimer (Source: Sprinklr Insights)

Barbenheimer at the Box Office

Worldwide

As per data sourced from Box Office Mojo, Barbie is the clear winner with a worldwide collection of $495.67 million as compared to Oppenheimer, which has raked in $229.98 million.

India

The picture — pun fully intended — is, however, different at the domestic box office. Barbie has collected over Rs 28.50 crore in the first week of release, while Oppenheimer earned Rs 76.20 crore, as per data from Sacnilk. Nolan’s fandom has clearly overpowered the Gerwig fanbase as far as the Indian box office is concerned.