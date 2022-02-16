Bappi Lahiri passes away: When the 'Disco King' talked about his love for gold

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri who is credited for bringing the disco genre to the country passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday. He died at a Mumbai hospital due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

Known for delivering popular songs in several Bollywood films like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi', Bappi Da -- as he was famously called -- gave his last Bollywood song for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3' starring Tiger Shroff.

Bappi Da's love for gold had been quite evident and he often expressed it too.

"Gold is lucky for me... I do pray to goddess Lakshmi and worship my gold every year on Dhanteras. I respect gold, my god is gold," he had said in a 2019 interview with CNBC-TV18

His last Instagram post too is a proof of his love for jewellery. will remind us of the singer and the bygone era of Hindi cinema. The musician had shared a throwback picture on the social media platform earlier on Monday.

The black-and-white photo featured him in his quintessential sunglasses and 70s hairstyle. As he was always seen, the singer was wearing jewellery -- a few necklaces and bracelet. “Old is always gold," read the caption.

His last appearance on television was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15. The veteran musician was there to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.