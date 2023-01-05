Bajrang Dal members destroy posters of ‘Pathaan’ at Ahmedabad mall, issue warning to multiplex

The Bajrang Dal has warned the multiplex against releasing the film and threatened that there will be consequences if they did.

A group of people, reportedly members of the Bajrang Dal, ripped off posters of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan at a mall in Ahmedabad. A video showing the members vandalising the mall has been shared on Twitter. No police complaint has been filed so far, as per an Indian Express report.

The police said that there were about 10-12 members of the Bajrang Dal who tore off posters of Pathaan movie at the theatre inside the mall.

“We detained 5-6 of them and released them after about one-and-half hours,” a police officer told IE.

A multiplex in Alpha One Mall in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city was vandalised on Wednesday. As per a video shared by ANI, the group destroyed posters, and cut-outs of Shah Rukh Khan and took down the huge banners of the film.

They can be seen kicking Pathaan's posters and shouting slogans against the film in the video.

The same video was shared by another unverified Twitter handle which claims to be the official handle of Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal -- Gujarat. In the second video shared by the handle, protesters were seen marching outside the mall and abusing the actor and calling for a boycott of the film.

The Bajrang Dal has warned the multiplex against releasing the film and threatened that there will be consequences if they did.

Meanwhile, Deepika's Pathaan poster shared was by Shah Rukh on her birthday

Pathaan has been at the centre of controversy since the promotion of the film began. Its song Besharam Rang triggered controversy for the use of saffron in Deepika Padukone’s bikini. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the song and threatened to ban Pathaan in the state if those shots were not replaced. Mishra also called Deepika Padukone a supporter of the tukde-tukde gang.

Earlier, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, protested at the INOX theatre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, demanding the management to not release the movie.

Following the outrage, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the filmmakers to implement a few ‘changes’ in the film and the songs before its release.

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It’s set to release in theatres on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the main actors in the movie.