Backstreet’s Back in India: Five iconic songs of the Boys

Backstreet Boys have announced their return to India after 13 years as part of their new DNA World Tour. The OG boy band is all set to perform at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens on May 4 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5. Tickets can be booked at BookMyShow.
The next generation of music lovers will be able to listen to the classics of the sextet along with several new songs from the Boys’ tenth studio album ‘DNA’. While some of the new songs that might be played at the concerts are hits like Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place, the band is sure to play some of their classics as well.
Here are five of the Backstreet Boys' most popular hits:
I Want It That Way
This song was released in 1999 and became one of the band's biggest hits. It reached the top of the charts in many countries around the world. Nominated for multiple awards, including Record of the Year at the Annual Grammy Awards, the song is considered a pop ballad classic.
Everybody (Backstreet's Back)
Released in 1997, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) features an infectious beat and came with an iconic music video. The song became an instant classic and a massive hit worldwide and is known for its spooky music video featuring the band as monsters.
As Long As You Love Me
This song was released in 1997 and quickly became a fan favourite. Its catchy chorus and memorable music video made it an instant hit. This song also features a rap verse from member Brian Littrell.
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)
Released in 1996, Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) was the first major single from the boyband. It features a memorable chorus and a romantic theme, the song peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.
Larger Than Life
Released in 1999 and nominated for several awards, Larger Than Life was another hit for the Backstreet Boys. It features an upbeat tempo and an energetic chorus that is hard to resist. The song’s music video features references to science-fiction and popular culture.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
