Backstreet Boys to perform in India this week; here's what to expect

Get ready to travel back in time to the 90s because the Backstreet Boys are back in India! This week, Mumbai and Delhi NCR will be graced with the presence of the biggest-selling boy band in the world as they perform on their DNA World Tour.

As someone who had the opportunity to watch the Backstreet Boys perform in New Jersey in September 2019, I can say that their concert is a feast for the senses. Their synchronized performances, vocal harmonies, and dance measures will leave you mesmerized. The vivid lighting, sound, and fiery pyrotechnics will make for a visual treat.

The Backstreet Boys have been travelling the globe for the past five years, and now, they're bringing their show to India thanks to BookMyShow. Fans will be transported to a world that brings alive every fibre of love in everybody! This year marks the 30th anniversary of the OG boyband, and their Indian fans are in for a treat.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing in Mumbai on May 4th at the Jio Garden and in Delhi NCR on May 5th at the Airia Mall.

If you're planning to attend either concert, there are a few things you should know. Gates open at 6:00 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM. The duration of the show is 2 hours, and food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue. However, outside food will not be permitted. There will be no break or intermission during the show, so be sure to plan accordingly. Children are allowed, but a valid ticket needs to be purchased for kids above 5 years. Limited paid parking is available at the venue, so it's best to use public transport. Also, handbags and backpacks will not be permitted, so carry only wallets/small sling bags to avoid any inconvenience.

The Backstreet Boys' DNA world tour has an impressive 33-song set list, including every hit any BSB fan could hope for. Along with the classics, it also features nine tracks from their latest album, DNA. Some of the songs they'll be playing include "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)," "I Want It That Way," and "Everybody." One of the most breathtaking parts of the show will be the live acapella performance of "Breathe."

One thing that sets the Backstreet Boys apart from other boy bands is their witty audience engagement. They know how to get the crowd hyped up and involved in their performance.

For those of us who grew up listening to the Backstreet Boys, this is a chance to relive all your college and school memories. And for millennials and Gen Z, you don't need any more convincing, do you?

Both concerts are sold out but don't worry. Look around social media – every group has that one friend who backs out last minute or a bunch of people who have work or unforeseen, unavoidable engagements to attend. Post on social media if you're a seller of extra passes, and look around WhatsApp groups and on Instagram if you want to buy passes. You never know, you might just get lucky and be able to catch the Backstreet Boys live in India.

