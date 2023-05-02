Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
Backstreet Boys to perform in India this week; here's what to expect

The Backstreet Boys' DNA world tour has an impressive 33-song set list, including every hit any BSB fan could hope for. Along with the classics, it also features nine tracks from their latest album, DNA.

Get ready to travel back in time to the 90s because the Backstreet Boys are back in India! This week, Mumbai and Delhi NCR will be graced with the presence of the biggest-selling boy band in the world as they perform on their DNA World Tour.

As someone who had the opportunity to watch the Backstreet Boys perform in New Jersey in September 2019, I can say that their concert is a feast for the senses. Their synchronized performances, vocal harmonies, and dance measures will leave you mesmerized. The vivid lighting, sound, and fiery pyrotechnics will make for a visual treat.
The Backstreet Boys have been travelling the globe for the past five years, and now, they're bringing their show to India thanks to BookMyShow. Fans will be transported to a world that brings alive every fibre of love in everybody! This year marks the 30th anniversary of the OG boyband, and their Indian fans are in for a treat.
