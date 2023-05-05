Backstreet Boys make Mumbai turn the clock back

A Backstreet Boys concert was the perfect opportunity for the millennials to go and live those days again. Nearly 13000 millennials descended upon Jio World Drive in their BSB Merch with Banners and Placards with their friends and family to turn the clock back. And turn they did!

Growing up in the 90s in Bombay, as it was then called, was dreamy!

The benefits of liberalization had just started kicking in. You were an influencer if you won awards at Xaviers’ Malhar and Mood Indigo. Sachin Tendulkar was our most precious possession and music was discovered not through Reels or Spotify algorithms, but through stores like Rhythm House and Planet M.

Whatever MTV and Channel V played (yes, they did play music as well) was considered trending. Parties and Socializing meant Athena, Fire and Ice and watering holes like Ghetto, HQ etc.

Backstreet Boys was the epitome of cool. They were so popular that some considered it cooler to not like them because they were too massy. But, if you had original BSB Albums, you’d display by putting the cassette covers prominently on your Maruti Esteem’s dashboard.

Nick Carter was every girl’s heartthrob and many heartbroken souls cried “tell me why, I can’t be there where you are!” on their MSN Messenger status.

Cut to 2023 – This generation has now traveled the world, Orkut-ed Facebook-ed, and Instagrammed their life journeys, lived through both ATM and BBM Pins, cried at Sachin’s retirement, lived through both, MTV Roadies and a Pandemic. Yet, still don’t understand the craze behind BTS and other K-Pop groups.

They’ve all had a few years of professional experience, built some savings, greyed at the temples, many have families and are navigating through responsibilities which are now called – Adulting! Their hearts however, still yearn for the “good old days!”

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour was a night to remember for fans of the iconic boy band. Hosted by BookMyShow, the concert featured a set list that spanned the band's entire career and included some of their biggest hits.

The gig kicked off with the upbeat "Everyone” while everyone popped their phones out to capture these moments, the band launched into "I Wanna Be With You" and "The Call," two of their early hits. Like their audience, the boys have grown into men too. Everyone, except Kevin Richardson (who the band members think is a vampire) looks charmingly avuncular.

As the night progressed, each member of the band had their moment to shine with solo performances. Brian took the stage with "Nobody Else," a beautiful ballad that showcased his incredible vocal range. Howie's "Chateau" was another highlight, with the singer delivering a soulful and emotional performance.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Backstreet Boys concert without their signature synchronized dance moves. Fans were treated to classics like "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)", "I Want It That Way," and "As Long As You Love Me," which had everyone in the audience singing along and reminiscing about their teenage years.

But the band didn't just stick to their older hits. They also performed newer tracks like "Chances" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The audience however still wanted more of the 90s and early 2000s. “Everybody” did indeed get everybody bouncing and dancing like nothing ever changed and no time has elapsed since they first heard it.

As the night drew to a close, the Backstreet Boys ended with an encore that included a lights, razzmatazz and pyro-heavy "Larger Than Life.”

The boys, now in their 50s, managed to pull of 2 hours of non-stop performance, singing a total of 33 tracks in Mumbai summer. It proved that they still have what it takes to entertain a crowd.

While Backstreet Boys and the music may have brought everyone together, the concert was much beyond that. It was a visit down memory lane. When people weren’t crooning or dancing, they were busy running into old friends and acquaintances. The Backstreet Boys represents a simpler time when life was about hanging out with friends, listening to music, and dreaming of a brighter future. The concert was a chance to relive those moments and connect with others who shared the same experiences.