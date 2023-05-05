Backstreet Boys make Mumbai turn the clock back

A Backstreet Boys concert was the perfect opportunity for the millennials to go and live those days again. Nearly 13000 millennials descended upon Jio World Drive in their BSB Merch with Banners and Placards with their friends and family to turn the clock back. And turn they did!

Growing up in the 90s in Bombay, as it was then called, was dreamy!

The benefits of liberalization had just started kicking in. You were an influencer if you won awards at Xaviers’ Malhar and Mood Indigo. Sachin Tendulkar was our most precious possession and music was discovered not through Reels or Spotify algorithms, but through stores like Rhythm House and Planet M.

Whatever MTV and Channel V played (yes, they did play music as well) was considered trending. Parties and Socializing meant Athena, Fire and Ice and watering holes like Ghetto, HQ etc.