English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsBackstreet Boys make Mumbai turn the clock back

Backstreet Boys make Mumbai turn the clock back

Backstreet Boys make Mumbai turn the clock back
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  May 5, 2023 10:55:33 AM IST (Published)

A Backstreet Boys concert was the perfect opportunity for the millennials to go and live those days again. Nearly 13000 millennials descended upon Jio World Drive in their BSB Merch with Banners and Placards with their friends and family to turn the clock back. And turn they did!

Growing up in the 90s in Bombay, as it was then called, was dreamy!

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The benefits of liberalization had just started kicking in. You were an influencer if you won awards at Xaviers’ Malhar and Mood Indigo. Sachin Tendulkar was our most precious possession and music was discovered not through Reels or Spotify algorithms, but through stores like Rhythm House and Planet M.
Whatever MTV and  Channel V played (yes, they did play music as well) was considered trending. Parties and Socializing meant Athena, Fire and Ice and watering holes like Ghetto, HQ etc.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X