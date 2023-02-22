Backstreet's back! Iconic boy band return to India with 'DNA World Tour'

'The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will be a two-city tour, and will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 4 and 5, respectively.

Backstreet's back! The american boy band, beloved for their infectious hit tracks including "Quit Playing Games", "As Long As You Love Me", and "Shape of My Heart", made a thrilling announcement on Wednesday — they'll be returning to India after 13-years with their DNA World Tour in May.

It's been over a decade since the band last graced the Indian stage with their electrifying performances, having last toured the country in 2010.

Since their formation in 1993, they have captured the hearts of millions worldwide with their unique blend of harmony-laden vocals, impeccable choreography, and timeless hits that continue to stand the test of time.

With AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell at the helm, the boys have cemented their status as one of the most successful Boy Bands of all time, and their upcoming DNA World Tour promises to be a fitting celebration of their illustrious career.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination along with Live Nation is bringing the world-renowned band to the country this time.

In a press statement, BookMyShow said registrations for the much-awaited concert is currently live exclusively on their platform.

The next phase of DNA World Tour, which began in 2019, will kickstart from May 1 in Egypt and further move to places such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa.

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour is a celebration of the band's storied history, impeccable choreography, and vocal prowess, and they'll be belting out classics like "I Want It That Way", "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", and "As Long As You Love Me", as well as new hits from their latest album, "DNA", including "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", "Chances", and "No Place".

Additiionally, the band had last years released the first episode of their new documentary series 'Making Of The DNA Tour', giving fans an inside look of the preparation of their tour.