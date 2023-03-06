Backstreet Boys tickets for Delhi, Mumbai concert available for select group until Wednesday

Tickets across several categories in both Mumbai and Delhi sold out in minutes.

Exclusive presale tickets for The Backstreet Boys' India concerts went live for Kotak Bank card holders on Monday morning and can be booked on BookMyShow until noon on Wednesday, March 8. Tickets to several categories sold out almost immediately only for the ticket booking platform to add more.

'The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will be a two-city tour, and will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 4 and 5, respectively.

Tickets for the Mumbai show were available in four tiers: Everybody Zone P1 at Rs 3,500 per ticket, Everybody Zone P2 at Rs 4,000 per ticket, I Want it That Way P1 at Rs 8,000 per ticket and All I have to Give P1 at Rs 15,000 per ticket. Apart from the cheapest category, all tickets sold out in minutes.

For the Delhi show, tickets for the cheapest category are sold out.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination along with Live Nation is bringing the world-renowned band to the country this time. In a press statement, BookMyShow said registrations for the much-awaited concert is currently live exclusively on their platform.

The next phase of DNA World Tour, which began in 2019, will kickstart from May 1 in Egypt and further move to places such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa.