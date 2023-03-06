Backstreet Boys tickets for Delhi, Mumbai concert available for select group until Wednesday

Tickets across several categories in both Mumbai and Delhi sold out in minutes.
Exclusive presale tickets for The Backstreet Boys' India concerts went live for Kotak Bank card holders on Monday morning and can be booked on BookMyShow until noon on Wednesday, March 8. Tickets to several categories sold out almost immediately only for the ticket booking platform to add more.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
'The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will be a two-city tour, and will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 4 and 5, respectively.
Tickets for the Mumbai show were available in four tiers: Everybody Zone P1 at Rs 3,500 per ticket, Everybody Zone P2 at Rs 4,000 per ticket, I Want it That Way P1 at Rs 8,000 per ticket and All I have to Give P1 at Rs 15,000 per ticket. Apart from the cheapest category, all tickets sold out in minutes.
For the Delhi show, tickets for the cheapest category are sold out.
BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination along with Live Nation is bringing the world-renowned band to the country this time. In a press statement, BookMyShow said registrations for the much-awaited concert is currently live exclusively on their platform.
The next phase of DNA World Tour, which began in 2019, will kickstart from May 1 in Egypt and further move to places such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa.
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!