    Indian Yoga Guru accuses Bollywood stars, Salman Khan of consuming drugs in viral video: Watch here

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Baba Ramdev alleged that drugs are rampant in the Bollywood industry and in politics while delivering a speech in Moradabad on October 16.

    Kicking up yet another storm, Indian Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, on Sunday accused Bollywood superstars, including actor Salman Khan of consuming drugs and alleged that drugs are rampant in the industry and in politics. He mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and accused other Bollywood actors.
    Video clips showing Ramdev make explosive comments have gone viral on social media.
    Baba Ramdev was speaking at the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference in Moradabad on Saturday. In his speech he said, "Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's child was caught while taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them."
    He added that drugs are rampant in the film industry and there are drugs in politics too. He alleged that liquor is distributed during elections, and citizens should promise to make India free from drug addiction. “For this we will launch a movement,” he said.
    Also read:
    Patanjali ghee fails in food safety test: What Baba Ramdev said
    Last year, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau as a suspect during a drug raid in a cruise ship. He was later acquitted by the court after the agency failed to sufficiently prove their claim as no drugs were recovered from Aryan’s possession.
    Several other stars like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rhea Chakraborty were also questioned by the NCB in separate investigations last year.
    Also read: Social media erupts after filmmaker Sajid Khan moves into Bigg Boss house
    Baba Ramdev’s recent claim now targets Salman Khan while no drug cases have been registered against the actor.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    Baba Ramdev drugs Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Salman Khan

