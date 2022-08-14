Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022: Patriotic songs to listen to on August 15

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Patriotic songs have the power to evoke emotions of unity, courage, sacrifice and love for the country.

Patriotic songs in praise of our country or declaring one’s undying love for the nation have been written long before India achieved Independence from the British. Desh Bhakti songs have always been a big part of the film industry. From Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye from the 1954 film, Jagriti to Ae Watan from the 2019 film Raazi, Independence Day celebrations would be just incomplete in India until one hears patriotic songs blaring out of speakers.

Here is a look at the 21 most popular patriotic songs that should be on your Independence Day playlist on August 15.

Maa Tujhe Salaam - Vande Mataram

Ae Watan - Raazi

Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti

Kandho Se Milte Hai Kandhe - Lakshya

Chak De India - Chak De India

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Bhi Pyara Hai - Roja

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge - Karma

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera - Swades

Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zara

Aao Bachchon Tumhe Dikhayein – Jagriti

Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye - Sarfarosh

Kandho Se Kandhe Milte Hain- Lakshya

Yeh Desh hai Veer Jawaanon ka- Naya Daur

Mere Desh ki Dharti- Upkar

I Love my India – Pardes

Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se- Neerja

Vande Mataram- ABCD 2

Jaihind ki Sena- Shershaah

Tu Bhula Jise- Airlift

Jai Ho- Slumdog Millionaire

India Wale- Happy New Year

Chale Chalo- Lagaan

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

