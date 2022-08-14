Homeentertainment news

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022: Patriotic songs to listen to on August 15

Patriotic songs have the power to evoke emotions of unity, courage, sacrifice and love for the country.

Patriotic songs in praise of our country or declaring one’s undying love for the nation have been written long before India achieved Independence from the British. Desh Bhakti songs have always been a big part of the film industry. From Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye from the 1954 film, Jagriti to Ae Watan from the 2019 film Raazi, Independence Day celebrations would be just incomplete in India until one hears patriotic songs blaring out of speakers.
Here is a look at the 21 most popular patriotic songs that should be on your Independence Day playlist on August 15.
  1. Maa Tujhe Salaam - Vande Mataram
  2. Ae Watan - Raazi
  3. Tu Bhula Jise - Airlift
  4. Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti
  5. Kandho Se Milte Hai Kandhe - Lakshya
  6. Chak De India - Chak De India
  7. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Bhi Pyara Hai - Roja
  8. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge - Karma
  9. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera - Swades
  10. Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zara
  11. Aao Bachchon Tumhe Dikhayein – Jagriti
  12. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye - Sarfarosh
  13. Kandho Se Kandhe Milte Hain- Lakshya
  14. Yeh Desh hai Veer Jawaanon ka- Naya Daur
  15. Mere Desh ki Dharti- Upkar
  16. I Love my India – Pardes
  17. Ye jo desh hai tera- Swades
  18. Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se- Neerja
  19. Vande Mataram- ABCD 2
  20. Jaihind ki Sena- Shershaah
  21. Tu Bhula Jise- Airlift
  22. Jai Ho- Slumdog Millionaire
  23. India Wale- Happy New Year
  24. Chale Chalo- Lagaan
  25. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
