Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022: Patriotic songs to listen to on August 15

Patriotic songs have the power to evoke emotions of unity, courage, sacrifice and love for the country.
Patriotic songs in praise of our country or declaring one’s undying love for the nation have been written long before India achieved Independence from the British. Desh Bhakti songs have always been a big part of the film industry. From Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye from the 1954 film, Jagriti to Ae Watan from the 2019 film Raazi, Independence Day celebrations would be just incomplete in India until one hears patriotic songs blaring out of speakers.
Here is a look at the 21 most popular patriotic songs that should be on your Independence Day playlist on August 15.
