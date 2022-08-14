    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022: Patriotic songs to listen to on August 15

    Patriotic songs have the power to evoke emotions of unity, courage, sacrifice and love for the country.

    Patriotic songs in praise of our country or declaring one’s undying love for the nation have been written long before India achieved Independence from the British. Desh Bhakti songs have always been a big part of the film industry. From Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye from the 1954 film, Jagriti to Ae Watan from the 2019 film Raazi, Independence Day celebrations would be just incomplete in India until one hears patriotic songs blaring out of speakers.
    75th Independence Day: Messages, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to share
    Here is a look at the 21 most popular patriotic songs that should be on your Independence Day playlist on August 15.
    1. Maa Tujhe Salaam - Vande Mataram
    2. Ae Watan - Raazi
    3. Tu Bhula Jise - Airlift
    4. Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti
    5. Kandho Se Milte Hai Kandhe - Lakshya
    6. Chak De India - Chak De India
    7. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Bhi Pyara Hai - Roja
    8. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge - Karma
    9. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera - Swades
    10. Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zara
    11. Aao Bachchon Tumhe Dikhayein – Jagriti
    12. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye - Sarfarosh
    13. Kandho Se Kandhe Milte Hain- Lakshya
    14. Yeh Desh hai Veer Jawaanon ka- Naya Daur
    15. Mere Desh ki Dharti- Upkar
    16. I Love my India – Pardes
    17. Ye jo desh hai tera- Swades
    18. Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se- Neerja
    19. Vande Mataram- ABCD 2
    20. Jaihind ki Sena- Shershaah
    21. Tu Bhula Jise- Airlift
    22. Jai Ho- Slumdog Millionaire
    23. India Wale- Happy New Year
    24. Chale Chalo- Lagaan
    25. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

