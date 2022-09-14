Ayan Mukherji reveals plans for Brahmastra sequel, aims December 2025 release

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji has revealed his plans for Brahmastra: Dev, which will be the second part of the trilogy from the cinematic universe called the Astraverse.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva’ took almost 10 years to be completed, but the sequel will release on the big screen, faster, as per the director’s plans. The first part starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released on September 9, and it has already grossed over Rs 200 crore in the first week despite the boycott campaign.

The makers recently revealed that the film has grossed over Rs 225 crore at the worldwide box office in its first weekend and is still going strong. The first part of the film is intended to be the opener of a trilogy and a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse.

‘Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva’ ends with a teaser to its sequel titled ‘Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev’. This has left the audience excited and wondering who the antagonist Dev will be and how the franchise will take shape.

ALSO READ:

Brahmastra: Part 2- Dev timeline and details

Talking to The Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is targeting a December 2025 release for the second part of the trilogy. However, he has not announced the date yet. According to the filmmaker the sequel will be released three years from now. He also mentioned that it is a tough timeline, but now they have learnt how to make these kinds of films, thus the second part should come out sooner.

Ayan added that the work on the script for the sequel has been in progress since Part One itself and it has gone through many revisions and retouches since they had time to work on it during the pandemic. However, he said that there is no fixed time on when the shooting of the sequel will begin.

“The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. Now, we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy,” Ayan revealed, the Indian Express reported.

The filmmaker also revealed that the Brahmastra sequel will chronicle Dev’s backstory as well as continue the present-day timeline which means it will be alternating between the past and the present.

The filmmaker also mentioned that the first part took a lot of time as things were further delayed due to the pandemic. According to Ayan, ‘Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev’ is really where the fireworks will begin as it will be bigger and better. The second part will explain the problem related to Brahmastra, reveal who is Dev and introduce many new characters as well.