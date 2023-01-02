Jeremy Renner was hurt in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The press report informed that he was the only individual involved, and the sheriff's office is currently investigating the matter.

Avengers star Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable condition" after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend, the actor’s representative said on Monday.

According to the Hollywood news website Deadline, the accident occurred on Sunday, and the "Hawkeye" star is currently receiving "excellent care."

Indian actor Anil Kapoor, who co-starred with Jeremy Renner in the upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations, responded to the news by sending his best wishes on Twitter.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the 51-year-old has a home in Washoe County, Nevada, and has lived there for several years. His neighbourhood saw severe snowfall on New Year's Eve, which disrupted electricity to more than 35,000 houses in Washoe and adjacent counties, the report said.

There was no more information available on the severity of Renner's wounds.

He has received back-to-back acting Oscar nominations for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town," making him a two-time nominee. Renner's depiction of an Iraqi bomb disposal technician in the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" rough him immense critical acclaim.

Renner has also been in blockbusters including the Marvel Studios' "Avengers" and "Captain America" movies. His portrayal of Clint Barton (Hawkeye), a deadly superhero from the Avengers team in the vast film and television universe created by Marvel, cemented him as a household name, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

At the moment, Renner may be seen in the Paramount+ streaming film "Mayor of Kingstown." This month will see the premiere of its second season.