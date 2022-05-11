James Cameron is finally bringing back the world of Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water after a wait of 13 years for the Na'vi. The 1.38-minute teaser trailer of the upcoming film was released online on May 9 after a run on the big screen over the weekend. The teaser trailer amassed over 100 million views in the first 24 hours of its run online on YouTube and social media.

According to Disney and the 20th Century, the teaser trailer garnered 148.6 million, of which 23 million viewers were from China, as per Hollywood Reporter. This number excludes the millions who watched the epic sneak peek into the return of the Na'vi on the big screen ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The numbers are well ahead of the viewership of the trailers of Black Widow (116.8 million), Incredibles 2 (113.1 million), and The Rise of Skywalker (112.4 million).

The film is expected to release in India on December 16, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The sequel of the triple-Oscar winner film, Avatar 2 features Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Na'vi Neytiri, with Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Heavyweights Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet have also joined the cast of the new film.

Avatar is the all-time highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. The makers have assured that more variants will be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively.