Avatar: The Way of Water overnight shows, strong ticket sales cheer PVR, INOX and other chains

Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to the 2009 film, released on Friday and is seeing strong bookings across theatres from what seems to be a very loyal fanbase with over a million tickets sold across the country.

In fact, the shows are even scheduled at odd timings such as 2am, 3.20am and 6am. The average ticket prices in Mumbai are upwards of Rs 300 at present, and the film is expected to have a longer run time. So all of these factors suggest a high box office collections for the movie.

According to a Mint article, the movie has already sold an excess of 1 million tickets till date and may surpass the box office records of the past blockbuster movies such as KGF Chapter Two, Avengers Endgame and Dangal.

Elara Capital does expect the lifetime collections from this movie in the range of Rs 500 to 600 crore.

A deep dive into what has happened for the film business this year

The box office collection from Bollywood have already crossed Rs 3,000 crore on a year-to-date basis, which is three times of the last calendar year's collections and 60 percent of the pre-COVID levels (Calendar year 2019).

While the biggest movie released this year has been RRR, which crossed Rs 270 crore, the other movies that crossed the 100 crore-mark this year have been Brahmastra Part One, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam-2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the release of Avatar in Q3 is expected to augur well for multiplexes like PVR and Inox.

Some of the past trends in PVR’s second quarter revenues were at RS 650 crore while at Inox was Rs 370 crore.