Avatar: The Way of Water impresses in box office with opening weekend; earns Rs 3,598 cr globally in 3 days

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 11:47:44 AM IST (Published)

On the third day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 46.50 crore.

James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ had a successful opening weekend at the box office worldwide with a collection of Rs 3,598 crores in just three days. In India, Avatar 2 has already surpassed ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's’ lifetime collection (Rs 126 crores) with an estimated collection of Rs 131-133 crores.

As per a box office tracker Sacnilk, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (Avatar 2) performed well in the first two days at the box office earning roughly Rs 86.45 crore in India.
ALSO READ:
'Avatar' producer releases Kannada trailer of film, says India's diversity continues to amaze him
On the third day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 46.50 crores. According to Koimoi, the current Indian box office figure for Avatar 2 stands between Rs 131 and Rs 133 crores. With this, it has surpassed the Rs 126.94 crores garnered by Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.
Avatar 2 became the first film in India to register such huge numbers on its opening day in the post-pandemic times. The film’s first-weekend business has beaten the top Bollywood films released this year, including big hits such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Drishyam 2’. It has also become India's second highest-grossing Hollywood movie on Day 1, after Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
After almost 13 years of the original Avatar film, its sequel titled ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was released in five languages in India. The film features Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet in key roles.
The story of the sequel revolves around the life of the Sully family. Jake, Neytriri and their kids are in a battle to protect the family and Pandora from Steven Lang's Colonel Quaritch who returns to attack them again.
ALSO READ:  Avatar: The Way of Water teaser trailer makes splashy online debut with 148 million hits in 24 hours
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
