James Cameron’s Avatar sequel was released thirteen years after the first film of the science fiction franchise hit the theatres, but it took the movie just under 13 days to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. The sequel to the 2009 epic drama, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has collected over $955 million at the box office worldwide as of December 26, according to reports. Taking the collections on Tuesday into account, the movie is expected to easily soar past the $1 billion mark. This makes ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ the third highest-grossing movie of 2022, behind ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Though it took Jurassic World four months to reach the mark and ‘Top Gun’ over a month, ‘Avatar 2’ achieved the feat in just 12 days. With the holiday season in full swing, the movie is expected to reach the $2 billion mark, matching the box office collection of Avatar.

Avatar was the highest-grossing movie of all time until the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s climatic ‘Avengers: Endgame’. However, a 2019 rerelease in China pushes Avatar ahead of Avengers once more.

While the Avatar sequel witnessed a slow start at the theatres, the movie has been gradually gaining momentum, especially in international markets.

The movie has grossed over $661 million internationally as of Monday. The biggest foreign markets for the movie include China ($104.5M), France ($60.5M), Korea ($55.4M), Germany ($41.5M) and India ($39.2M), reported Deadline.

In India, the movie has already blown past collections of Bollywood top grossers like ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Brahmastra’. With collections still reigning in strong, ‘The Avatar: Way of Water’ is expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year in India and the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the country.

Avatar 2 once more follows the journey of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) on the bountiful planet of Pandora.