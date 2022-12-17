Homeentertainment news

There's more to "Avatar: The Way of Water" than just great visual effects

There's more to "Avatar: The Way of Water" than just great visual effects

4 Min(s) Read

By Jude Sannith  Dec 17, 2022 5:06:20 PM IST (Published)

The film’s protagonist isn’t one but a unit that we can relate to on many levels.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

avatar

Previous Article

From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, these Indian celebs became parents in 2022

Next Article

Ranbir-Alia, Nayanthara-Vignesh – 10 celebrities who tied the knot in 2022