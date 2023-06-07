Avatar 2 Release Date & Time: The Way of Water makes waves with Disney+ Hotstar OTT release

Titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," the movie was released at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, Wednesday) on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

James Cameron's highly anticipated film, Avatar 2, has finally graced the screens of enthusiastic fans as it made its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7. Titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," the movie was released at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, Wednesday) on the streaming platform.

The American epic science fiction film, skillfully penned by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, has managed to captivate audiences worldwide, amassing an impressive box office revenue of over $2.3 billion.