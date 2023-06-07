Avatar 2 Release Date & Time: The Way of Water makes waves with Disney+ Hotstar OTT release

2 Min(s) Read
James Cameron's highly anticipated film, Avatar 2, has finally graced the screens of enthusiastic fans as it made its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7. Titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," the movie was released at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, Wednesday) on the streaming platform.
The American epic science fiction film, skillfully penned by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, has managed to captivate audiences worldwide, amassing an impressive box office revenue of over $2.3 billion.
As the highly anticipated sequel to the groundbreaking 2009 movie, Avatar: The Way of Water transports viewers more than a decade beyond the events of its predecessor.