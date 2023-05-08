Attention 'Fast and Furious' fans! This website will pay you over Rs 80,000 to watch ...

'The Fast and the Furious' fans have a chance to win $1,000 by watching films from their favourite franchise, including the latest 'Fast X' in a movie theatre. You just need to do some quick calculations. All details here.

FinanceBuzz, an informational site that offers money-related tips and recommendations, has launched a contest to find a true 'Fast and Furious claims adjuster,' who will help them calculate and estimate the claims of all the 10 films released since 2001. The website is offering $1,000 (around Rs 81,000) to any individual who will spend 20 hours to watch all Fast and Furious movies in two weeks, as per a CNN report.

What will the participants need to do?

In this unique contest, the selected candidate will have to watch all the movies and be responsible for meticulously tracking damages from every car crash depicted in each of the 10 films, including the highly-anticipated upcoming instalment, the Fast X, which will premiere on May 19.

The candidate will be entrusted with the task of documenting each car crash, assessing the extent of the damage incurred, and even identifying the vehicles that were involved in the action-packed collisions.

ALSO READ | Are standalone films on the way out?

Furthermore, the candidate will need to research the franchise’s history and determine whether the frequency of wrecks shown in the movies has increased or decreased over time.

“As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family,” the company said in a release, hinting at the franchise’s well-known theme.

As mentioned in the job description, FinanceBuzz aims to use the claims adjuster’s data and findings to estimate the insurance impact to adjust the claims of the franchise’s reckless driving in the 10 films.

The company will then include the winner’s notes in an upcoming story showcasing their valuable contribution.

ALSO READ | How Super Mario Bros went from 16 pixels to a billion-dollar box office hit

Who can apply?

In order to qualify for the unique job opportunity, the successful applicant must be able to rent or stream movies at home and watch the upcoming Fast X film in a movie theatre.

The contest is for US-based applicants, and all interested candidates must apply by May 19. The winner of the contest will be announced by May 26.