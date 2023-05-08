Attention 'Fast and Furious' fans! This website will pay you over Rs 80,000 to watch ...

'The Fast and the Furious' fans have a chance to win $1,000 by watching films from their favourite franchise, including the latest 'Fast X' in a movie theatre. You just need to do some quick calculations. All details here.
FinanceBuzz, an informational site that offers money-related tips and recommendations, has launched a contest to find a true 'Fast and Furious claims adjuster,' who will help them calculate and estimate the claims of all the 10 films released since 2001. The website is offering $1,000 (around Rs 81,000) to any individual who will spend 20 hours to watch all Fast and Furious movies in two weeks, as per a CNN report.
What will the participants need to do?
In this unique contest, the selected candidate will have to watch all the movies and be responsible for meticulously tracking damages from every car crash depicted in each of the 10 films, including the highly-anticipated upcoming instalment, the Fast X, which will premiere on May 19.