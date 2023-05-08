Attention 'Fast and Furious' fans! This website will pay you over Rs 80,000 to watch ...

FinanceBuzz, an informational site that offers money-related tips and recommendations, has launched a contest to find a true 'Fast and Furious claims adjuster,' who will help them calculate and estimate the claims of all the 10 films released since 2001. The website is offering $1,000 (around Rs 81,000) to any individual who will spend 20 hours to watch all Fast and Furious movies in two weeks, as per a CNN report.