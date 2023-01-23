Videos from the venue, now circulating on social media, showed a beautifully lit-up mansion with party numbers like Besharam Rang and Dil Mein Baji Guitar playing at the ceremony.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony today. The lavish wedding will be held at Athiya’s father and popular actor Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The highly-anticipated wedding has whipped up a storm on social media. The festivities began over the weekend as the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony with a cocktail night that was attended by their family members and close friends. Pictures and videos from the wedding have broken the Internet.

One video even showed the couple dancing to the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi song. Videos from the venue, now circulating on social media, showed a beautifully lit-up mansion with party numbers like Besharam Rang and Dil Mein Baji Guitar playing at the ceremony.

The families have apparently decided to have a no-phone policy at the wedding, with guests being requested not to post photos or videos online, according to an Indian Express report.

Fans are delighted that after a few years of dating and keeping their relationship successfully under wraps, Athiya and KL Rahul decided to take the plunge.

The high-profile wedding has grabbed the headlines in the last few weeks as it was the subject of constant media speculation. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty briefed the media on Sunday and said that he will bring the couple in front of the media on Monday.

Viral Bhayani, who regularly posts Bollywood celebrity photos and videos on Instagram, shared the video of the same on Twitter. This video has increased the hype around the wedding on social media platforms.

#sunilshetty briefs media on the wedding and said the couple will pose tomorrow#klrahul #athiyashetty pic.twitter.com/BZa1mM5dJU — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 22, 2023

While Athiya Shetty is a Bollywood actor, KL Rahul is a renowned Indian cricketer. The Karnataka batter is known for his attractive stroke-play and charming personality. Although Rahul was removed as the vice-captain from the ODI side in December 2022, he is touted as India’s future captain across all three formats.

KL Rahul is going through a rough patch at the moment as he has struggled to score heavily. However, fans are backing him to find his Midas touch. He will play a crucial role in Team India’s quest to win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India. Rahul remains a tremendous batter in these conditions and can be drafted into the side as a wicketkeeper-batter as well.