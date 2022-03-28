At Oscars, Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill target of joke

At the Oscars, they said gay.

The first political salvo of Sunday nights Academy Awards in Los Angeles came in the opening monologue, when Wanda Sykes one of the trio of hosts for the show took a thinly veiled jab at Floridas so-called Dont Say Gay bill that passed a Republican-controlled state legislature earlier this month.

Were going to have a great night tonight, said the openly gay Sykes. And for you people in Florida, were going to have a gay night.

She and fellow hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall then repeated the word gay" multiple times, as many in the crowd such as Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman smiled and applauded in delight.

The bill, which passed earlier this month and has been staunchly defended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Its passing by Florida lawmakers rejected an onslaught of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

It has been loudly opposed by LGBTQ advocates, the White House and many within the entertainment industry.

The shot at the Florida bill wasnt the only political jab the hosts took in their opening monologue.

This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty towards women and children, Hall said.

Damn that Mitch McConnell, Sykes responded.

Hall said she was merely setting up a line about Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog.

And they didn't just target politics as joke subjects to open the show: The trio also made light of the controversial decision to have eight Oscars presented before the show, basketball star LeBron James' hairline and even the Golden Globes.