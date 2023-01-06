Avatar: The Way of Water, has been released 13 years after the first film and the sequel crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office in just 13 days.

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has soared past 'Top Gun: Maverick' to become the highest-grossing movie of 2022. In just three weeks, the movie has managed to rake in $1.5 billion in worldwide collections, soaring past the $1.489 billion that the ‘Top Gun’ sequel had earned during its theatrical run. With this, the sequel to 2009's 'Avatar' has become the biggest movie of 2022.

Released 13 years after the first film, the sequel took just under 13 days to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office with a strong showing in foreign markets. Despite the ongoing pandemic situation in China, the movie has managed to earn $162 million at the box office in the country. The original ‘Avatar’ had managed to earn $262 million in China, including a re-release in 2021 that propelled the movie to become the highest-grossing film of all time. ‘Avatar’ had earned a monstrous $2.9 billion at the global box office.

However, in the US domestic market, ‘Avatar 2’ is still behind ‘Top Gun 2’. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ managed to earn a total of $718 million at the US box office while as of Wednesday ‘The Way of Water’ has only earned $465 million so far. Though domestic ticket sales for ‘The Way of Water’ continue to grow as the movie is facing little in the way of competition in terms of big budget releases until February when it will go up against Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

Also read |

The movie is expected to earn between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion in total, putting it just around the mark to break even. The hugely expensive film has been one of the most-costly productions. Cameron had suggested that the movie needed to earn around $2 billion in order to become profitable.

The 2009 Avatar film was the highest-grossing movie of all time until the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s climatic ‘Avengers: Endgame’. However, a 2019 rerelease in China pushed Avatar ahead of Avengers.

While the Avatar sequel witnessed a slow start at theatres, the movie has been gradually gaining momentum, especially in international markets.

The movie has grossed over $661 million internationally as of January 1. The biggest foreign markets for the movie include China ($104.5M), France ($60.5M), Korea ($55.4M), Germany ($41.5M) and India ($39.2M), reported Deadline.