Astro member Moonbin dies at 25: The rise and journey of K-Pop star

Moonbin’s music label Fantagio said, "Moonbin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky.” The statement did not provide any information about the cause of death and further urged everyone to refrain from “speculative” and “malicious” reports.

Moonbin, a member of the South Korean Boy Band Astro, died at the age of 25, as confirmed by his music label Fantagio on Thursday. Moonbin was found unresponsive in his apartment in the Gangnam neighbourhood of Seoul, as per local media reports.

The police said the K-Pop star appears to have taken his own life, but an autopsy was being conducted to determine the cause of death, the BBC reported.

Actor, singer and dancer, Moonbin joined the well-established K-Pop group ASTRO in 2016.

“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” Fantagio’s official Twitter page said in a statement in Korean on Thursday.

The statement did not provide any information about the cause of death and further urged everyone to refrain from “speculative” and “malicious” reports to help his family pay their respects in peace.

Who is Moon Bin?

Moon Bin, popularly called Moonbin was a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO and he also performed with a subgroup called Moonbin & Sanha.

He made his debut in the entertainment industry at the age of 11, in the KBS drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009. Before his official debut, he used to model for kid’s fashion brands.

Moonbin became a part of Fantagio label’s trainee program early in his childhood and debuted with the label in February 2016 at the age of 18. He took the role of a sub-vocalist and main dancer in the group.

Moonbin was recognised as an all-rounder, with great talent in singing, dancing and even rapping.

He has a sister named Moon Sua, who is also a popular K-Pop singer and a part of the group named ‘Billie’.

In 2020, Moonbin expanded his musical career by forming a sub-group with ASTRO member Sanha. Early this year, they released their third EP, Incense.

The duo set off on their first world tour Diffusion, which started in Seoul in March.

Moonbin is remembered as one of the kindest members of ASTRO who used to post self-written poems for his fans and community, according to a Koreaherald report.

Interesting Facts about the K-Pop Star

Moonbin had the nickname “Puppycat” as he resembled both of these cute animals. However, in his school days, he was known as ‘that oppa (elder brother) who always sleeps in class’.

Moonbin enjoyed all sports, but swimming held a special place in his heart. He used to go swimming every morning before school as per a Kepoper report.

However, his childhood dream was to be a swordsman.

He was featured in several famous magazines such as Nylon, Men’s Health (cover model), ELLE, VOGUE 2020, Marie Claire and more.