Ashton Kutcher: From That 70’s Show to Two and a Half Men – best sitcoms to binge watch as the actor turns 44

The 44-year-old has a lover boy image, all thanks to this heartwarming rom-coms.

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher is a heartthrob. Popular for his jaw-dropping physique and witty nature, Kutcher made his acting debut with “That 70’s Show” in 1998. His breakout role in movies came in the 2000s with “Dude, Where’s My Car,” and since then he has been on a roll.

The 44-year-old has a lover boy image, all thanks to his heartwarming rom-coms. His latest romcom is Netflix's "Your Place or Mine", releasing on February 10, where the actor will star with Reese Witherspoon.

Ashton Kutcher, the sitcom star, is who are going to focus on. From “That 70’s Show” to “Two and Half Men”, on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of Ashton Kutcher’s best works.

That 70’s Show

This sitcom revolves around a group of teenage friends, their mishaps, and their coming of age. Set in 1970s Wisconsin, the show also starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Mila Kunis. Though it may look like another The Office or Friends, the show stands out by taking you on a hilarious ride of laughter with back-to-back punches.

Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men was an American television sitcom that aired for twelve seasons from September 22, 2003, to February 19, 2015. It originally starred Charlie Sheen in the lead role alongside Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones. The story was about a jingle writer, Charlie Harper, his uptight brother, Alan, and Alan's mischievous son, Jake. As Alan’s married life hits rock bottom, he and Jake move into Charlie's house and what happens next is a delight to watch. In February 2011, Charlie Sheen's contract was terminated and Ashton Kutcher was hired to replace him.

Stoner Cats

It is an adult animated series that narrates the life happenings of five house cats who mysteriously become sentient. With their "higher" consciousness, they create an absolute “cat-astrophe”. Hence, they repeatedly save their beloved owner, Ms. Stoner from every problem. While actress Mila Kunis lent her voice to the character Fefe, Ashton Kutcher was Baxter, and Jane Fonda was Ms. Stoner.

The Ranch

This sitcom streamed on Netflix from 2016-2020. The Ranch is a story about a son of a Colorado rancher, who returns home from a semi-pro football career to run their family business. What happens next is a fun satirical exchange of words that will leave you in splits. Apart from Ashton, the show starred Sam Elliott and Debra Winger.

Punk’d