Asha Bhosle birthday: Most iconic songs of the singing sensation

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has rendered her scintillating voice to an unparalleled range of songs, celebrates her birthday on September 8.

Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is known for her versatility. She debuted as a singer in 1943 and in a career spanning 7 decades, she recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages. From hymns to hip-hop, Asha Bhosle has gifted us tracks for every occasion.

On her 89th birthday, here’s a look at some of the legendary singer's iconic tracks.

Tanha Tanha

Asha Bhosle sang Tanha Tanha in 1995 for the Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan starrer Rangeela. The song is a perfect melange of youthfulness and spunk.

Hungama Ho Gaya

This song is part of the film Anhonee released in 1952.

Abhi Na Jao Chodkar

The melodious duet with Mohammed Rafi is part of the 1961 film Hum Dono, featuring Dev Anand and Sadhana.

Dum Maro Dum

This song from the 1971 Bollywood film Hare Rama Hare Krishna has remained relevant in pop culture till today. Although recreated several times, the original remains as iconic as ever.

Yeh Mera Dil

Asha Bhosle sang Yeh Mera Dil, picturised on the sensuous Helen for the 1977 movie Don.

Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja

Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the music for this song, while RD Burman composed the music. Asha Bhosle turned it into a cracker for the movie Caravan.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai

Asha Bhosle won the National Award for this song in the movie Umrao Jaan

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Another cracker by RD Burman-Asha Bhosle duo came in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Raat Akeli Hai

This classic number was part of the film Jewel Thief, picturised on Dev Anand and Tanuja.

Mera Kuchh Saamaan