As we wait for Loki, The Mandalorian, Marvel's Secret Invasion, here is what to watch on Christmas weekend

As some of the releases of some of the most anticipated shows are confirmed, here’s a look at the top releases of this weekend.

As the year comes to an end and the holiday season begins, there is a lot to binge-watch and look forward to in the new year. Loki Season 2 is set to release next year in early summer. Also, Mandalorian season 3 and Marvel’s Secret Invasion are set to release in early 2023.

Marvel’s President Kevin Fiege revealed that Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney Plus next year while presenting the roster of planned titles in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed that the Mandalorian season 3 will kick off on March 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a miniseries inspired by the comic book story of the same name, is also set to release on Disney Plus in early 2023.

While we await the release of these exciting shows, the upcoming Christmas weekend is lit up with exciting shows including, TVF Pitchers Season 2, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, The Witcher: Blood Origin and more.

Here is a look at the top OTT and Movie releases of this week.

Cirkus

Release date: December 23

It starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Johnny Lever. Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is inspired by the 1982 film Angoor and the Shakesperean play, ‘The Comedy of Errors’. The film is set in the 60s and features Ranveer Singh in a double role. The plot follows a circus manager and his troops as they navigate a dying industry.

TVF Pitchers (ZEE5) -- December 23

One of the most anticipated shows, TVF's Pitchers Season 2 is set to release after 7 years of wait. The series will follow the new beginnings of the entrepreneurs seen in the first season who will chronicle their path to achieving their dream.

Kathmandu Connection Season 2 (SonyLiv) -- December 23

Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Ajay G, Kathmandu Connection Season 2 is set to showcase the real-life incident around the '1999 IC-814 hijack. The series will feature Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, and Aksha Pardasany in pivotal roles.

Tara vs Bilal (Netflix) -- December 23

Harvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee starrer Tara vs Bilal is set to release on Netflix this week. The film is set in the vibrant and diverse background of London, and it tells the story of two opposites: Tara and Bilal.

Emily in Paris Season 3 (Netflix) -- December 21

Emily in Paris Season 3 sees Lilly Collins return as Emily in the show which revolves around an ambitious young marketing executive from Chicago, who lands a job in Paris. The second season of the show featured in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topped the list across 94 countries.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix) -- December 23

A prequel to The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before the traces of the origins of the first Witcher. The four-part miniseries revolves around seven outcasts in the elf world who unite in a quest against an unstoppable power.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (Disney plus Hotstar) -- December 22

The Malayalam film starring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph is a family comedy-drama with a social message. The story revolves around a young bride, and her struggles after marriage as she seeks to complete her education. Directed by Vipin Das, the film touches upon topics of domestic violence and gender inequality in Indian homes.

Jack Ryan Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video) -- December 21

Starring John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is set to return to Amazon Prime Video after a three-year wait. In the third season, Jack Ryan must race across Europe and against time to prevent a rebellious part of the Russian government from bringing back the Soviet Empire and triggering World War III.