As Covid hits cinema biz, Inox Leisure ties up with food delivery platforms to deliver food and beverages Updated : May 02, 2021 01:50:35 IST Inox Leisure at present operates 648 screens across 153 multiplexes in 69 cities. The company is also working on expanding its menu and introducing new meal options such as Pulao, Biryani, Dal Makhani, Rajma-rice, Chana-rice, Pastas and Garlic Bread. Published : May 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST