  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entertainment

As Covid hits cinema biz, Inox Leisure ties up with food delivery platforms to deliver food and beverages

Updated : May 02, 2021 01:50:35 IST

Inox Leisure at present operates 648 screens across 153 multiplexes in 69 cities.
The company is also working on expanding its menu and introducing new meal options such as Pulao, Biryani, Dal Makhani, Rajma-rice, Chana-rice, Pastas and Garlic Bread.
As Covid hits cinema biz, Inox Leisure ties up with food delivery platforms to deliver food and beverages
Published : May 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for April  

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for April  

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement