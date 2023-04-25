Aryan Khan makes directorial debut with ad film featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan

The commercial for Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand is set to release on April 25. Both Aryan and Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has entered into the glamour world with an ad film apparel brand D’Yavol. The collection is being described as a “limited release luxury streetwear”. Aryan made his directorial debut with this ad film and had the opportunity to direct his father, Shah Rukh Khan. The commercial is set to release on April 25, and both Aryan and Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

“X marks the spot. 24 hours to go,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. The official page of the collection also featured a picture of Aryan behind the camera, completely focused on his work. This marks a special moment for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project.

Aryan has been teasing fans about his streetwear collection on social media. He previously shared pictures with his team, expressing his excitement for the launch of the brand D’Yavol.

Aryan took to social media to express his happiness, saying, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’Yavol is finally here.”

Aryan is not just content with directing an ad for his new venture D’Yavol, but he is also working towards making his debut as a series director.

Aryan revealed on Instagram last December that he had finished writing his debut script and was ready to direct it. The script was placed next to the clapboard with the Red Chillies Production written on it, confirming that the project would be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company. “Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action,” Aryan wrote.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's last appearance on the big screen was in Yash Raj Films' spy drama Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action once again in his upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, directed by Atlee.